U.S. govt panel probes Tencent takeover of UK videogame maker Sumo

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sumo Group SUMO.L said on Friday the U.S. national security panel is investigating the British videogame developer's $1.27 billion takeover by China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

Sumo and Tencent are engaging with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses deals to ensure they do not hurt national security, with the aim to get clearance for the acquisition before the end of the year, the British firm said.

