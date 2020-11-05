PFE

U.S. govt looking into Pfizer's operations in China

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Pfizer Inc received informal requests relating to its operations in China from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June and August, respectively, its regulatory filing https://bit.ly/38geoz2 showed on Thursday.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N received informal requests relating to its operations in China from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June and August, respectively, its regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act units of the Justice Department and the U.S. SEC had sought documents relating to its Chinese operations, the company said in its filing, adding that it is producing records pursuant to these requests.

In 2012, the drugmaker had agreed to pay $26.3 million to the top U.S. securities regulator as part of a settlement with the U.S. government following a probe into its use of illegal payments to win business overseas including Russia, Bulgaria, China, and Italy.

The 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it illegal for U.S. companies and foreign firms whose stock is traded in the United States to bribe government officials in foreign countries.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More