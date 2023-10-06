News & Insights

U.S. govt doesn't want to build new sections of border wall, Mexico says

October 06, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Mexico City Newsroom for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government does not want to build new sections of wall on its border with Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, expressing doubt that the planned construction would be carried out.

"It's pure publicity," Lopez Obrador said in a regular morning press conference, after the Biden administration announced it would build additional sections of border wall, carrying forward a signature policy of the Trump administration.

