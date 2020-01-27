US Markets

U.S. government urges Americans to reconsider travel to China because of coronavirus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RINGO CHIU

The U.S. State Department urged Americans on Monday to reconsider going to China because of the coronavirus, after warning against travel to the Hubei province of China, where the respiratory illness is believed to have originated, .

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular