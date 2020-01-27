U.S. government urges Americans to reconsider travel to China because of coronavirus

The U.S. State Department urged Americans on Monday to reconsider going to China because of the coronavirus, after warning against travel to the Hubei province of China, where the respiratory illness is believed to have originated, .
