U.S. government to test Pfizer's Paxlovid for long COVID

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S.-government-backed Recover study of long COVID will examine Pfizer Inc's antiviral drug Paxlovid in a clinical trial of 1,700 patients, organizers said on Thursday. (Reporting By Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Peter Henderson and Mark Porter) ((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 323 251 4827;)) Keywords: PFIZER LONGCOVID/ (URGENT)

