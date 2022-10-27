U.S. government to test Pfizer's Paxlovid for long COVID

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S.-government-backed Recover study of long COVID will examine Pfizer Inc's antiviral drug Paxlovid in a clinical trial of 1,700 patients, organizers said on Thursday.

