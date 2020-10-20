Markets
U.S. government to file antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday - source

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to a source familiar with the planning.

