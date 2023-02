Repeats with no changes to text

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the company.

Novavax did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

