Markets
PFE

U.S. Government To Acquire 10 Mln Treatment Courses Of COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate From Pfizer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has agreed to supply 10 million treatment courses of its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, PAXLOVID, to the U.S. government. The agreement is subject to regulatory authorization from the FDA. Currently, the company is seeking Emergency Use Authorization of PAXLOVID with the FDA.

The U.S. government will acquire 10 million treatment courses beginning later in the year and concluding in 2022. Pfizer will receive $5.29 billion from the government, pending and contingent upon regulatory authorization.

"We were thrilled with the recent results of our phase 2/3 interim analysis, which showed overwhelming efficacy of PAXLOVID in reducing the risk of hospitalization among high-risk patients treated within three days of symptom onset by almost 90% and with no deaths," said Albert Bourla, CEO, Pfizer.

Pfizer noted that it has also entered into advance purchase agreements with several other countries and has started bilateral outreach to approximately 100 countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular