U.S. Government To Acquire 10 Mln Treatment Courses Of COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate From Pfizer

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has agreed to supply 10 million treatment courses of its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, PAXLOVID, to the U.S. government. The agreement is subject to regulatory authorization from the FDA. Currently, the company is seeking Emergency Use Authorization of PAXLOVID with the FDA.

The U.S. government will acquire 10 million treatment courses beginning later in the year and concluding in 2022. Pfizer will receive $5.29 billion from the government, pending and contingent upon regulatory authorization.

"We were thrilled with the recent results of our phase 2/3 interim analysis, which showed overwhelming efficacy of PAXLOVID in reducing the risk of hospitalization among high-risk patients treated within three days of symptom onset by almost 90% and with no deaths," said Albert Bourla, CEO, Pfizer.

Pfizer noted that it has also entered into advance purchase agreements with several other countries and has started bilateral outreach to approximately 100 countries.

