U.S. government stops funding for Inovio COVID-19 vaccine study
April 23 (Reuters) - Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O said on Friday the U.S. government had stopped funding for a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, due to the increasing availability of authorized vaccines in the country.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
