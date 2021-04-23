U.S. government stops funding for Inovio COVID-19 vaccine study

April 23 (Reuters) - Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O said on Friday the U.S. government had stopped funding for a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, due to the increasing availability of authorized vaccines in the country.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

