U.S. government stops funding for Inovio COVID-19 vaccine study

Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. government had stopped funding for a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, due to the increasing availability of authorized vaccines in the country.

INO

