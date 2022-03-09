U.S. government raises soy, corn export view; cuts wheat exports

Updates with data on exports, price reaction

CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - The domestic stockpile of soybeans will be smaller than previously thought as crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina boost export demand for U.S. supplies, the government said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department also raised its outlook for U.S. corn exports as Russia's invasion of Ukraine halted shipments from the key global supplier.

But U.S. wheat exports were cut despite the fighting between those two countries that together account for close to one-third of the global market. USDA forecasts showed Australia and India will pick up some of the slack.

Soybean stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were pegged at 285 million bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. That was down from the government's February stocks view of 325 million bushels.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures 0#S: pared their gains after the report was released as the supply view came in above the average of market forecasts. Wheat futures remained down their daily trading limit while corn sank to session lows.

USDA slashed the Brazilian harvest outlook by 7 million tonnes to 127 million and cut its estimate of production in Argentina to 43.5 million tonnes from 45 million after drought in South America.

U.S. soybean export estimates were raised by 40 million bushels to 2.09 billion. The outlook for U.S. corn exports was raised to 2.5 billion bushels from 2.425 billion and U.S. wheat exports were seen at 800 million bushels, 10 million lower than the government's February forecast.

