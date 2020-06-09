World Markets
HCA

U.S. government offers $25 bln in COVID-19 relief to some hospitals

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday it would distribute about $25 billion to hospitals that have not previously received relief funds as they grapple with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday it would distribute about $25 billion to hospitals that have not previously received relief funds as they grapple with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The agency said it would provide about $15 billion of the total to hospitals serving patients covered by federal Medicaid program for low-income individuals and children's health insurance program, and $10 billion to safety net hospitals that treat patients regardless of their insurance status.

The U.S. government has earmarked $175 billion for hospitals and medical providers to meet the increased expenses from rising COVID-19 cases and cover lost revenues due to suspension of medical procedures and routine visits.

The largest for-profit U.S. hospital chains such as HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N and Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N appear to be benefiting disproportionately from the relief funds, while smaller hospitals struggle to stay afloat as they await aid, Reuters reported on Tuesday. (https://reut.rs/2ML12i4)

The latest funding would include hospitals that did not receive aid from the government's initial payout of $50 billion, the agency said.

"HHS is using funds from Congress, secured by President Trump, to provide new targeted help for America's safety-net providers and clinicians who treat millions of Medicaid beneficiaries," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

HHS has been under media scrutiny for its prior relief fund allocation and the bar has moved higher on the new distributions, wrote Stephens analyst Scott Fidel.

Safety net hospitals will receive between $5 million and $50 million, which will be sent directly to the hospitals via direct deposit. The fund distribution would occur this week, according to the agency.

INSIGHT-Billions in COVID relief go to biggest hospital chains as smaller rivals await aidhttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-hospital-billions/billions-in-covid-relief-go-to-biggest-hospital-chains-as-smaller-rivals-await-aid-idUSKBN23G1GI?feedType=RSS&feedName=healthNews

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCA THC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular