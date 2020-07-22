U.S. government engages Pfizer to produce millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine

July 22 (Reuters) - The United States government said on Wednesday it will pay $1.95 billion for Pfizer Inc PFE.N to produce and deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States.

The agreement allows the U.S. government to acquire an additional 500 million doses, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.