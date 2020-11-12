US Markets

U.S. government appeals order blocking TikTok ban from taking effect

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC



WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had appealed a Pennsylvania judge's Oct. 30 order that blocked the government from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned TikTok that were set to take effect today.

The Commerce Department's August order was to take effect late Thursday barring transactions with ByteDance's short video sharing app TikTok that its owner had warned would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

The Commerce Department said Nov. 1 it would comply with Judge Wendy Beetlestone's order.

