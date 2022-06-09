U.S. government antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue to go forward, judge says

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O and JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O would go forward.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

