U.S. goods trade deficit widens slightly in February

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened modestly in February as exports declined, potentially setting up trade to be a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The trade deficit increased 0.6% to $91.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit little changed at $91.0 billion.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

