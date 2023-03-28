US Markets

U.S. goods trade deficit widens slightly in February

March 28, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened modestly in February as exports declined, potentially setting up trade to be a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The trade deficit increased 0.6% to $91.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit little changed at $91.0 billion.

