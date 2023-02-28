U.S. goods trade deficit widens moderately in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased moderately in January, with both imports and exports rising solidly, government data showed on Tuesday.

The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Goods imports increased $8.8 billion to $265.3 billion. Exports of goods shot up $7.0 billion to $173.8 billion.

A smaller trade deficit was one of the contributors to the economy's 2.7% annualized growth pace in the fourth quarter.

