U.S. goods trade deficit shrinks in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States' trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in September as exports increased, sealing expectations for record economic growth in the third quarter.

The goods trade deficit decreased 4.5% to $79.4 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Exports of goods rose $3.2 billion, while in imports fell $0.5 billion.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

