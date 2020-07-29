US Markets

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows as exports rebound

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The United States' trade deficit in goods fell sharply in June amid a rebound in exports after several month of decline when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the flow of goods.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the goods trade gap dropped 6.1% to $70.6 billion last month. Exports of goods accelerated 13.9% to $102.3 billion, offsetting a 4.8% increase in goods imports to $173.2 billion.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Gareth Jones)

