U.S. goods trade deficit jumps in December

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. goods trade deficit increased in December as imports rebounded, offsetting a modest rise in exports, but trade is still expected to have boosted economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the goods trade gap surged 8.5% to $68.3 billion last month. The goods trade deficit had dropped for three straight months, driven by declining imports.

