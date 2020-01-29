U.S. goods trade deficit jumps in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. goods trade deficit increased in December as imports rebounded, offsetting a modest rise in exports, but trade is still expected to have boosted economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the goods trade gap surged 8.5% to $68.3 billion last month. The goods trade deficit had dropped for three straight months, driven by declining imports.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Toby Chopra)

