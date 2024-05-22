News & Insights

U.S. GoldMining’s Whistler Project Targets Growth

May 22, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) has released an update.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. is set to expand its Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska, riding on the back of a successful 2023 drilling program that boasted a record drill intercept. The 2024 exploration program aims to further delineate high-grade mineralization and explore new targets in the region. Optimism is fueled by the project’s substantial gold and copper resources and recent price surges in these commodities.

