U.S. GoldMining’s Whistler Project Targets Growth

U.S. GoldMining Inc. is set to expand its Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska, riding on the back of a successful 2023 drilling program that boasted a record drill intercept. The 2024 exploration program aims to further delineate high-grade mineralization and explore new targets in the region. Optimism is fueled by the project’s substantial gold and copper resources and recent price surges in these commodities.

