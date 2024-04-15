U.S. Gold Announces Registered Direct Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 1.4 million shares of common stock at a price of $3.50 per share in a registered direct offering and, in a concurrent private placement transaction, unregistered warrants to purchase 1.4 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $4.48 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million.

The closing of the sale of the offered securities is expected to take place on or about April 19, 2024.

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. are down 5% in pre-market trade on Monday.

