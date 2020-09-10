U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 60th quarter that GROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.55, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GROW was $3.55, representing a -8.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.90 and a 343.75% increase over the 52 week low of $.80.

GROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). GROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.4.

