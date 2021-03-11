U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.8, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GROW was $6.8, representing a -18.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.37 and a 750% increase over the 52 week low of $.80.

GROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

