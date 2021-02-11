U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.05, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GROW was $8.05, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.24 and a 906.25% increase over the 52 week low of $.80.

GROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

