U.S. gives investors until 2022 to divest from sanctioned Russian co GAZ

Susan Heavey Reuters
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday granted investors another year to divest from Russian automaker GAZ PAO GAZA.MM, a company linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a statement posted online, said it would allow investors and businesses until Jan. 26, 2022 to cut ties with the company. Washington had sanctioned Deripaska over Russia's "malign activity."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

