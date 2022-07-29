U.S. gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State, Justice Dept says

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday sentenced a Saudi-born Canadian man to life in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, the Justice Department said.

Mohammed Khalifa held prominent roles within the group starting in 2013 and was personally involved in killing two Syrian soldiers, the department said in a statement. He pleaded guilty to aiding the group in December, the department added.

