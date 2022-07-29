US Markets

U.S. gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State, Justice Dept says

Contributor
Rami Ayyub Reuters
Published

The United States on Friday sentenced a Saudi-born Canadian man to life in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, the Justice Department said.

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday sentenced a Saudi-born Canadian man to life in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, the Justice Department said.

Mohammed Khalifa held prominent roles within the group starting in 2013 and was personally involved in killing two Syrian soldiers, the department said in a statement. He pleaded guilty to aiding the group in December, the department added.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular