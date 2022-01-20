U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rose in Dec -EPA

Adds table

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in December versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday.

About 1.30 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in December, versus 1.26 billion in November, according to the data.

About 576 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 464 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of December by credit type.

Fuel (D Code) RINs Volume (Gal.) D3 52,103,016 52,103,016 D4 576,041,110 364,410,334 D5 21,489,844 14,415,830 D6 1,297,227,539 1,294,047,494 D7 180,745 180,745 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler) ((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.