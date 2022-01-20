US Markets

U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rose in Dec -EPA

Stephanie Kelly Reuters
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in December versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday.

About 1.30 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in December, versus 1.26 billion in November, according to the data.

About 576 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 464 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of December by credit type.

Fuel (D Code)

RINs

Volume (Gal.)

D3

52,103,016

52,103,016

D4

576,041,110

364,410,334

D5

21,489,844

14,415,830

D6

1,297,227,539

1,294,047,494

D7

180,745

180,745

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

