U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits fell in July - EPA

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United States generated fewer renewable fuel blending credits in July versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Thursday.

About 1.21 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in July, versus 1.29 billion in June, according to the data.

About 421 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in July, versus 491 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of July by credit type.

Fuel (D Code)

RINs

Volume (Gal.)

D3

54,592,331

54,592,331

D4

421,452,990

265,328,873

D5

15,731,640

10,991,267

D6

1,209,605,390

1,207,037,348

