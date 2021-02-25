Markets
U.S. GDP Jumps Slightly More Than Previously Estimated In Q4

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product jumped by slightly more than originally estimated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Commerce Department said GDP surged up by 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 4.0 percent spike. The upward revision matched economist estimates.

The slightly stronger than previously estimated GDP growth came as upward revisions to residential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and state and local government spending were partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending.

