U.S. GDP Jumps Much More Than Expected In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The report said gross domestic product shot up by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.9 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.0 percent.

The Commerce Department said the stronger than expected GDP growth reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, state and local government spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, private inventory investment, and residential fixed investment.

