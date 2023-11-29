News & Insights

U.S. GDP Jumps More Than Previously Estimated In Q3

November 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew faster than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2023.

The Commerce Department said the jump by real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 5.2 percent from the previously reported 4.9 percent. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 5.0 percent.

The faster than previously estimated growth reflected upward revisions to non-residential fixed investment and state and local government spending that were partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending.

The upwardly revised surge in GDP in the third quarter reflects a significant acceleration compared to the 2.1 jump in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said the faster growth primarily reflected accelerations in consumer spending and private inventory investment and an upturn in exports that were partly offset by a deceleration in nonresidential fixed investment.

Meanwhile, the report said the increase in consumer prices in the third quarter was downwardly revised to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent

The jump in core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, was also downwardly revised to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent.

