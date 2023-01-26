Markets
U.S. GDP Jumps More Than Expected In Fourth Quarter

January 26, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. economic activity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter after spiking by 3.2 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.6 percent.

The stronger than expected GDP growth reflected increases in private inventory investment, consumer spending, government spending, and non-residential fixed investment.

Meanwhile, the positive contributions were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and exports.

