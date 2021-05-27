Markets
U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 6.4% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was unrevised from the advance estimate.

The report showed real gross domestic product spiked by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, unchanged from the estimate provided last month. Economists had expected a modest upward revision in the pace of GDP growth to 6.5 percent.

Upward revisions to consumer spending and non-residential fixed investment were offset by downward revisions to exports and private inventory investment, the Commerce Department said.

