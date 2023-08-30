News & Insights

U.S. GDP Growth Unexpectedly Downwardly Revised To 2.1% In Q2

August 30, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by less than previously estimated in the second quarter.

The report said the increase in gross domestic product in the second quarter was downwardly revised to 2.1 percent from the previously reported 2.4 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The slower than previously estimated growth reflected downward revisions to private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment.

Upward revisions to state and local government spending, exports, consumer spending, federal government spending, and residential investment helped limit the downside.

