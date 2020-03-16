U.S. GDP Could Fall 5% in the Second Quarter, Goldman Sachs Says

That would mark the biggest annualized drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, when GDP fell 8.4%. Goldman Sach’s Jan Hatzius projects that the contraction will last one quarter after flat growth in the first quarter.

Fears of a deep economic contraction caused by the coronavirus sent stocks down sharply on Monday, even after the Federal Reserve cut rates dramatically. The S&P 500 trading was halted right after the open because it fell enough to trip a circuit-breaker. Near midday, it was down 7.6%.

Goldman’s Jan Hatzius projects that the contraction will last one quarter after flat growth in the first quarter. He thinks GDP will grow on an annual basis after a recovery in the second half of the year.

He reduced his estimate to 0% growth in the first quarter, down from 0.7%, and negative 5% in the second quarter. The economy could rebound 3% in the third quarter and 4% in the fourth—both of which would be increases from his previous projections, though “the uncertainty around all of these numbers is much greater than normal.”

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a private organization in charge of classifying recessions, generally looks for longer contractions before stating that the economy fell into recession. But Hatzius thinks that a short painful drop could also be considered a recession.

“The committee has noted previously that even a contraction of just a few months can meet its recession definition if it is sufficiently deep,” he wrote.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin argued on Sunday that the virus won’t send the U.S. into recession.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of the U.S. economy, and it is clear that consumption is grinding to a halt. States and cities throughout the country have quickly moved to shut down schools and cancel events. In some areas, restaurants and nightclubs are shutting down to prevent the spread.

Every major sports league has also canceled or postponed the season. Travel by plane and car has declined.

Goldman also sees the virus hurting the economy in other ways. “Beyond the hit to consumer spending, there are two other reasons for revising our growth forecast. First, the likelihood of significant supply chain disruptions has grown,” Hatzius wrote. “Nearly 75% of companies responding to an ISM survey conducted in late February and early March reported that they have already experienced disruptions related to the coronavirus. This is a larger and earlier impact than we had expected. Second, we have significantly increased our assumptions for the boost from fiscal policy and now see an easing of 1-2% of GDP.”

The worst of the hit will likely come in April, Hatzius said. In some areas, GDP could trend 6% to 7% lower during that month. The second half of the year could see a recovery as long as health outcomes improve and people feel comfortable once again engaging in group activities. Those are very big “ifs” when dealing with a new virus.

“However, the specifics depend on how successful government actions will be in limiting the spread of the virus, how warmer and more humid weather will affect its spread, how quickly potential medical responses will progress, how strongly and for how long people will choose to cautiously avoid normal activities, and how effective monetary and fiscal policy will be in supporting the economy,” Hatzius wrote.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

