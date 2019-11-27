U.S. GDP Climbs More Than Initially Estimated In Q3

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew by more than initially estimated in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.9 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The stronger than previous estimated growth reflected upward revisions to private inventory investment, non-residential fixed investment, and consumer spending.

However, the report said the upward revisions were partially offset by a downward revision to state and local government spending.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.