US Markets

U.S. gave Britain new evidence of 'madness' of using Huawei in 5G network -report

Contributor
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

U.S. government officials presented the British government with new evidence on Monday about the risks of including Huawei equipment in future 5G mobile networks, branding it "madness", the Guardian newspaper reported.

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. government officials presented the British government with new evidence on Monday about the risks of including Huawei HWT.UL equipment in future 5G mobile networks, branding it "madness", the Guardian newspaper reported.

Officials from both countries and the telecoms industry met on Monday ahead of Britain's decision, expected later this month, on whether to deploy technology from the Chinese company.

The United States is trying to persuade Britain not to use Huawei's equipment over what Washington says are security risks.

"Senior U.S. officials told a group of reporters that using Huawei technology for 5G in the UK would be 'an act of madness' shortly after presenting a dossier of new evidence to ministers," the Guardian's defence and security editor said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0401; Reuters Messaging: kylie.maclellan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular