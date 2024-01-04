U.S. gasoline stockpiles rise by most in a week since May 1993 - EIA

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. weekly gasoline stockpiles rose last week by the most in a week since May 1993, Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly Petroleum Status Report on Thursday.

EIA said gasoline stockpiles rose by 10.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29 to 237.0 million barrels.

That 10.9-million barrel weekly build was the second highest on record after the 11.5-million barrel weekly build in May 1993, according to EIA data going back to January 1990.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Erwin Seba)

