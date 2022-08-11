U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association.

U.S. gasoline prices down from peakhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RyDEVe

