U.S. gaming platform Roblox set for strong market debut

March 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Roblox Corp RBLX.N were set for a jump of up to 44% in their market debut on Wednesday.

At 10:04 a.m., the U.S. gaming company's stock was indicated to open at a range between $60 and $65, up from the reference price of $45 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.