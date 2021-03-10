U.S. gaming platform Roblox set for strong market debut

US Markets
Shares of Roblox Corp were set for a jump of up to 44% in their market debut on Wednesday.

At 10:04 a.m., the U.S. gaming company's stock was indicated to open at a range between $60 and $65, up from the reference price of $45 per share.

