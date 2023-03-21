U.S. fund KKR sells 50% stake in Spain's X-elio to partner Brookfield

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based buyout fund KKR KKR.N has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-elio to Canadian asset manager Brookfield BAM.TO, the two funds said on Tuesday.

Brookfield, which already held a 50% stake in X-elio, will become sole owner of the business, the funds said without disclosing transaction details.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Joao Manuel Mauricio Editing by David Goodman )

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

