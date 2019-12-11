U.S. fund investors move into world stocks while domestic funds lag
Investors continued to retreat from U.S. equities by pulling nearly $3.3 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold domestic stocks last week, extending a pullback that has spanned six out of the last seven weeks, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
By David Randall
The move away from U.S. stocks came as the benchmark S&P 500 remained about 2% below its record highs. Concerns about trade negotiations between the United States and China to end the trade war between the world's two largest economies and high valuations of U.S. stocks have weighed on investor sentiment.
Instead, investors continued to move into world stock funds by sending slightly more than $2.2 billion into the category. The inflows marked the fourth time out of the last five weeks that world stocks gained assets, breaking a losing streak that began in June.
Fixed-income funds, meanwhile, brought in approximately $12 billion in inflows as investors sought out the perceived safety of bonds. For the year to date, investors have sent $418.6 billion into bond funds while pulling nearly $140 billion out of U.S. stocks.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars:
12/4/2019
11/26/2019
11/20/2019
11/13/2019
11/6/2019
Equity
-1,053
-22
-5,632
1,592
-4,491
Domestic
-3,255
609
-7,048
-3,327
-7,732
World
2,202
-631
1,416
4,919
3,241
Hybrid
-703
-748
-345
-268
-626
Bond
12,039
8,666
13,264
6,682
12,596
Taxable
9,766
5,998
10,527
4,875
10,415
Municipal
2,273
2,668
2,737
1,806
2,181
Commodity
-446
243
-355
-1,036
127
Total
9,836
8,139
6,932
6,970
7,606
