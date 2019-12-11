US Markets

U.S. fund investors move into world stocks while domestic funds lag

David Randall Reuters
Investors continued to retreat from U.S. equities by pulling nearly $3.3 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold domestic stocks last week, extending a pullback that has spanned six out of the last seven weeks, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

The move away from U.S. stocks came as the benchmark S&P 500 remained about 2% below its record highs. Concerns about trade negotiations between the United States and China to end the trade war between the world's two largest economies and high valuations of U.S. stocks have weighed on investor sentiment.

Instead, investors continued to move into world stock funds by sending slightly more than $2.2 billion into the category. The inflows marked the fourth time out of the last five weeks that world stocks gained assets, breaking a losing streak that began in June.

Fixed-income funds, meanwhile, brought in approximately $12 billion in inflows as investors sought out the perceived safety of bonds. For the year to date, investors have sent $418.6 billion into bond funds while pulling nearly $140 billion out of U.S. stocks.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars:

12/4/2019

11/26/2019

11/20/2019

11/13/2019

11/6/2019

Equity

-1,053

-22

-5,632

1,592

-4,491

Domestic

-3,255

609

-7,048

-3,327

-7,732

World

2,202

-631

1,416

4,919

3,241

Hybrid

-703

-748

-345

-268

-626

Bond

12,039

8,666

13,264

6,682

12,596

Taxable

9,766

5,998

10,527

4,875

10,415

Municipal

2,273

2,668

2,737

1,806

2,181

Commodity

-446

243

-355

-1,036

127

Total

9,836

8,139

6,932

6,970

7,606

