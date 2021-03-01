U.S. FTC tells e-cigarette firms JUUL, NJOY, others to submit sales, ad data

Adds company comments

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has ordered five e-cigarette companies including JUUL Labs and NJOY to turn over sales and advertising data.

The regulatory agency said it sent orders to JUUL Labs, Inc; R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company; Fontem US, LLC; Logic Technology Development LLC; and NJOY, LLC seeking information from 2019 and 2020 including annual data on sales and giveaways of e-cigarettes and characteristics of their e-cigarette products such as flavors.

JUUL, Reynolds and NJOY did not respond to requests for comment. Fontem and Logic said they will cooperate with the FTC request.

The FTC issued prior orders in 2019 seeking information from earlier years as part of its ongoing study of the U.S. e-cigarette market. The consumer protection agency is trying better understand the rapidly growing market, similar to studies it has done on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

E-cigarettes are handheld electronic devices that vaporize a fluid typically including nicotine and a flavor component. They have grabbed market share away from traditional cigarettes, and are available in different flavors.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Pullin)

