Markets
LMT

U.S. FTC sues to block Lockheed’s $4.4 bln acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has sued to block arms maker Lockheed Martins Corp's proposed purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc curbing a plan to vertically integrate the independent U.S. rocket maker into the prime contractor.

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission voted to sue to block arms maker Lockheed Martins Corp's LMT.N proposed purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N, it said in a news release on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT AJRD

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular