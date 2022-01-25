U.S. FTC sues to block Lockheed’s $4.4 bln acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission voted to sue to block arms maker Lockheed Martins Corp's LMT.N proposed purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N, it said in a news release on Tuesday.

