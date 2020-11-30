U.S. FTC sues to block CoStar's proposed acquisition of RentPath
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it filed an administrative complaint and authorized a lawsuit in federal court to block CoStar Group's proposed $588 million acquisition of apartment listings competitor RentPath Holdings.
