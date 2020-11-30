U.S. FTC sues to block CoStar's proposed acquisition of RentPath

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it filed an administrative complaint and authorized a lawsuit in federal court to block CoStar Group's proposed $588 million acquisition of apartment listings competitor RentPath Holdings.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.