U.S. FTC sues to block CoStar's proposed acquisition of RentPath

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it filed an administrative complaint and authorized a lawsuit in federal court to block CoStar Group's proposed $588 million acquisition of apartment listings competitor RentPath Holdings.

