GOOGL

U.S. FTC sues Google, iHeartMedia for alleged deceptive ads promoting Pixel 4

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

November 28, 2022 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven U.S. states sued Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and iHeartMedia Inc IHRT.O on Monday over alleged deceptive ads promoting Google's Pixel 4 smartphone in 2019 and 2020, the FTC said.

"The Federal Trade Commission and seven state attorneys general sued Google LLC and iHeartMedia, Inc. today for airing nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities promoting their use of and experience with Google’s Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020," the FTC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washingtond; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Stocks mentioned

IHRT

