U.S. FTC, states file antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of states sued Facebook Inc FB.O on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law.

The FTC said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that "could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

