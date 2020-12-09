U.S. FTC, states file antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

US Markets
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of states sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law.

The FTC said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that "could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp."

