WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission will seek to stop Illumina Inc's ILMN.O $7.1 billion proposed acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail GRAL.O, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

