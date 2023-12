WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that it would seek to prevent Sanofi SASY.PA from exclusively licensing a drug that Maze Therapeutics is developing to treat Pompe disease.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

