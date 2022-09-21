U.S. FTC rejects Amazon bid to quash Bezos, Jassy testimony

US Markets
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday rejected a bid by Amazon.com Inc to quash demands that both Chief Executive Andy Jassy and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos testify at an investigative hearing.

Last month, Amazon questioned what it called the agency's "burdensome" requests in its investigation of the sign-up and cancellation processes for its Prime program. The FTC said Amazon.com must comply with broad June 30 Civil Investigative Demand no later than Oct. 7.

